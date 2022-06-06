Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Ecolab by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Ecolab by 1,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $170.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.