Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ECL. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.65.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

