Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,069.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $65.97 million and approximately $83,069.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000239 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 192.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,921,223,557 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

