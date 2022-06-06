Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Tops $2.25 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $30,608.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 280.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00084722 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00760161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00382523 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

