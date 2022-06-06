Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.64

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.
Enact Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ACT)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enact (ACT)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Enact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.