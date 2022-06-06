Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.64

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Get Enact alerts:

Enact Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ACT)

Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.