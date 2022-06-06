Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $897.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,633,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

