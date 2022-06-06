Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Endeavor Group reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.00.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 895,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,342.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

