Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $85.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:EVA opened at $77.93 on Friday. Enviva has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

