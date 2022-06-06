Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.