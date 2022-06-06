ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.16.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
ESE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
