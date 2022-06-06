ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.