Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

