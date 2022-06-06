ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,445. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

