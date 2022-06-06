Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.39. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.59% and a negative net margin of 102.39%. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

