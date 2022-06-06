Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

