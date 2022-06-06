Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857 shares of company stock worth $188,899 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

