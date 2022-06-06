Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 62.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 284,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 109,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,982,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,208,000 after acquiring an additional 119,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

