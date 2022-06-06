Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.0912 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (XED) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $5.87 million and $667,488.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.74 or 0.00778887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00417628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

