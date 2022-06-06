Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,692,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,208,861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.51% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,327,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.23. 431,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,039,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $418.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $99.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

