Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Upgraded to Outperform by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fibra UNO in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.