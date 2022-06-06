Financial Review: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) vs. Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Agree Realty alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agree Realty and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 8 1 2.91 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agree Realty currently has a consensus price target of $76.77, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $339.32 million 15.39 $122.27 million $1.78 39.02 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.98 $68.35 million $0.71 15.46

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 35.65% 3.94% 2.49% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 23.50% 3.28% 0.83%

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Agree Realty pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.