First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE:FCR.UN traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 361,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,053. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.55. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$14.49 and a 52-week high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

