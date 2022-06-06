First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 94,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

