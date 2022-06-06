Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of FBC opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,638,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 395,556 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after buying an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after buying an additional 255,097 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

