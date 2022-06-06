Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $2.44 on Major Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $20.15 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00008138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 232.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.02214603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

