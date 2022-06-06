Flow Price Tops $2.50 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00007951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $2.60 billion and $33.69 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 280.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00084722 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00760161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00382523 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.