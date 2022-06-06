Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.57. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 11,469 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,041,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

