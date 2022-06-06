FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $40.27 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CL King lifted their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.