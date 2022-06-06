FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FreightCar America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.78 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Matthew Tonn purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,278.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 176,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,940 shares of company stock valued at $299,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.