Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $72,331.85

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $72,331.85 and approximately $528.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.22 or 0.01564813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00384936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031141 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,475,881 coins and its circulating supply is 1,205,765 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

