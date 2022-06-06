G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.10

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
The company has a market capitalization of $805.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
