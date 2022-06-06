G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.10

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $805.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.