Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $593.67 Average PT from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of GBERY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $54.70. 20,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577. Geberit has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.8132 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

