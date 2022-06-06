GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of GH Research worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GH Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. 222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $521.88 million and a P/E ratio of -35.62. GH Research PLC has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH Research Profile (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.