Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.45 Million

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $861.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $885.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $837.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $747.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 18,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

