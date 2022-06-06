GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million.GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after buying an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 200,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $16,136,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

