Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Million

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to report $31.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $28.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $127.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $133.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.96 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $150.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 471.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.80. 6,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,645. The stock has a market cap of $838.63 million, a PE ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 420.02%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

