Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

