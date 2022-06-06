Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Globant worth $133,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Globant stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.89. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,815. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.74 and a 200 day moving average of $246.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

