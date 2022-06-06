GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

