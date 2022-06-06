Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13.

