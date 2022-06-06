Golff (GOF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $724,736.00

Golff (GOF) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Golff has a market cap of $492,728.34 and approximately $724,736.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golff has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Golff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,408.38 or 0.99898338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002033 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

