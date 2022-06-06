Gravity Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $882.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $617,853.72 and $882.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

