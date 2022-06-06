Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$0.50 target price on the stock.

GPR opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$104.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.88.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.