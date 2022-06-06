Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is MIG Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MIG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,343 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. comprises about 5.4% of MIG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MIG Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $54,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

