Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of GH stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

