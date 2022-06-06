Guggenheim Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $34.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

