Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $79.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

