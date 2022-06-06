Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Handshake has a market cap of $31.77 million and $82,578.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.27 or 0.06041599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00211169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00601492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00628403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00073012 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 496,839,464 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

