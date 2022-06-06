Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

