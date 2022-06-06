Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $14.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

HLIT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 743,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

