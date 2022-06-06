Hathor (HTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.35 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Hathor has a market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.10 or 0.02005778 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 257.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00375392 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 907,793,472 coins and its circulating supply is 231,848,472 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

